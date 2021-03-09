First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $48.14. 17,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

