First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $513.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,618. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $227.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

