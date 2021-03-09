First Horizon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Horizon Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,538,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,232,000 after acquiring an additional 98,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,241,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.71. The stock had a trading volume of 104,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

