First Horizon Corp Sells 1,015 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Horizon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

