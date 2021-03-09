First Horizon Corp Sells 22,691 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 22,691 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises about 1.0% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 179,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,223. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

