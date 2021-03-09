First Horizon Corp Sells 34,746 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,746 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.1% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM traded down $3.71 on Monday, reaching $117.09. The stock had a trading volume of 287,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,286. The company has a market capitalization of $607.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.