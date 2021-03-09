First Horizon Corp Sells 4,562 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Horizon Corp decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after purchasing an additional 650,183 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $79,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 699.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.18. 23,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.