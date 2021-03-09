First Horizon Corp Sells 6,808 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.63. The stock had a trading volume of 52,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,321. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.