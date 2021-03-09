First Horizon Corp Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Horizon Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after acquiring an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $387.81. 137,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,365. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

