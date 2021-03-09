First Horizon Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Horizon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.06. The stock had a trading volume of 218,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

