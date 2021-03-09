First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.08% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after acquiring an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 111,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $47.83 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

In other news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $2,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,251 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,526. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

