First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 5.2% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 5,041,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,188,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,404,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after buying an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

