First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 5.2% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 5,041,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,188,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,404,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after buying an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
