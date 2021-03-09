First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 2,649 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. 33,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

