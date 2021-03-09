First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after acquiring an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

NYSE:NOW traded up $20.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

