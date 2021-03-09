First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 1,209 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

RNG traded up $20.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.40 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

