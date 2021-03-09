First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

SHOP stock traded up $52.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,035. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,273.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,100.43. The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

