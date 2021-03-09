First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded up $7.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.95. 5,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,717. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.