First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.21

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 12788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRME. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

