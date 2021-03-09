First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers Sells 1,500 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FSLR traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,439. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Solar by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,429 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

