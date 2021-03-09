First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.24 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52.

