FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$165.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Laurentian raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

FSV opened at C$189.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion and a PE ratio of 93.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$185.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$83.36 and a 12-month high of C$198.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 32.67%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

