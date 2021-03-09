Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $45,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 202,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

