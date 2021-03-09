Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV opened at $119.69 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

