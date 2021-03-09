Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

