Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of FPRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.77. 506,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,187. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after acquiring an additional 839,885 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,363,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

