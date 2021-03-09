Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $161.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -303.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.36.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,749,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,855. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $15,649,000. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,911,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,416,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 126.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $18,702,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.