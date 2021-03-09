Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Up 16.7%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $231.30 and last traded at $229.30. Approximately 1,283,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,352,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

