Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Tops $66.05 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $66.05 million and approximately $31.55 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.92 or 0.00508750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00068650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00077242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00526508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00077170 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars.

