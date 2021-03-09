FLETA (FLETA) Market Cap Reaches $6.45 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $584,048.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00057277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00788169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00066917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,686,980 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

