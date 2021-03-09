FLO (FLO) Trading Up 21.2% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One FLO token can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $11.20 million and $141,000.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

