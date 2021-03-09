Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,870. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

