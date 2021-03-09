Flow Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $124.43 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Flow has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $832.88 million and approximately $124.43 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $35.74 or 0.00066016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.04 or 0.00528282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00077313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00531967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00076965 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

