Flowchain (FLC) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $18,919.90 and approximately $40,244.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00058632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.00807060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00029620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.