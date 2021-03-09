FlypMe (FYP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,173.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $716,190.54 and approximately $8,173.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.00801576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00027059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00068326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00031702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.