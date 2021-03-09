FlypMe Trading 33.2% Higher Over Last Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $728,349.06 and $7,931.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00058880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00807646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00025875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00041139 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

