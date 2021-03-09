FOAM (FOAM) Reaches Market Cap of $26.54 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 134.3% higher against the US dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $26.54 million and approximately $67,572.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.00777855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00027101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,883,720 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.