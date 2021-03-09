Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FMX. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
NYSE FMX opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.