Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

NYSE FL opened at $54.31 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 8,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

