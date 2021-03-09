Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) traded up 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.80. 4,861,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,056,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRSX shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis boosted their target price on Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $436.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.