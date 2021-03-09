Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) Announces GBX 1.73 Dividend

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FSFL opened at GBX 99.99 ($1.31) on Tuesday. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company has a current ratio of 46.11, a quick ratio of 46.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

