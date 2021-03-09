Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sherri Kottmann Sells 500 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Sherri Kottmann sold 500 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $23,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $139,786.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FORR stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 2,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,310. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $871.21 million, a P/E ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forrester Research by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Forrester Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Forrester Research by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

