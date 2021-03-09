Forterra (FRTA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA):

3/8/2021 – Forterra had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

3/1/2021 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

2/26/2021 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

2/24/2021 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/17/2021 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

1/12/2021 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Forterra stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. 756,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.54.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts expect that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,092,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 344,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

