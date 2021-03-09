Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.79

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.79 and last traded at $175.52, with a volume of 18993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.59.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.