Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.47% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $56,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

