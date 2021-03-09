Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.82

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.82 and last traded at $90.82, with a volume of 8215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Forward Air by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

