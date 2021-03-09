Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 7%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) shares shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.38. 151,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 478,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 56.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.