Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Trading 5% Higher

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.27 and last traded at $132.46. Approximately 562,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 258,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 499,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 153,031 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

