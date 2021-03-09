Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Trading 5% Higher

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.27 and last traded at $132.46. Approximately 562,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 258,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.
FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 499,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 153,031 shares during the period.
Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
