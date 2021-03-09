Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.97

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 1146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franchise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franchise Group by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

