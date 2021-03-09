Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Franco-Nevada worth $28,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

NYSE FNV opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

