Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Frax has a total market cap of $86.66 million and $7.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00503924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00077076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00520061 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s total supply is 87,086,693 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

